Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $386.23 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

