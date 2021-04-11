Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Shares of CVNA opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $13,573,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 24,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $6,988,095.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,231.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,820 shares of company stock valued at $214,240,731. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Comments


