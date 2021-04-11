Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) versus uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Catalent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Catalent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of uniQure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Catalent has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uniQure has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Catalent and uniQure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 1 7 0 2.88 uniQure 0 1 11 1 3.00

Catalent presently has a consensus price target of $125.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.52%. uniQure has a consensus price target of $68.46, indicating a potential upside of 102.91%. Given uniQure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than Catalent.

Profitability

This table compares Catalent and uniQure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 9.25% 14.20% 4.83% uniQure -2,738.33% -59.64% -41.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalent and uniQure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $3.09 billion 6.01 $173.00 million $1.88 58.12 uniQure $7.28 million 208.53 -$124.20 million ($3.11) -10.85

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than uniQure. uniQure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Catalent beats uniQure on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics segment provides biologic cell-line; develops and manufactures cell therapy and viral vector gene therapy; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. This segment also offers oral delivery solutions platform comprising pre-clinical screening, formulation, analytical development, and current good manufacturing practices services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials. It also offers FastChain demand-led clinical supply services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. It has a collaboration with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol Myers-Squibb Company; Gen-X; and Synpromics Limited. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

