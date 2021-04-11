Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Increased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $230.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

