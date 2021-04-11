Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $48.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.54. 687,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. Celsius has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

