Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.05 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $161.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $758.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $838.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $837.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $880.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

CDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 4,932,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 386,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

