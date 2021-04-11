Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.82

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 3732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.