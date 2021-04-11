Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

