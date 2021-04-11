Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 14,401 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,401 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,427,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,229,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,225,000 after buying an additional 989,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

