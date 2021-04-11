Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 880 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

