Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $342,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 881,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,570,122.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

