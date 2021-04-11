Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $324,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Dropbox by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,652,000 after purchasing an additional 246,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Dropbox by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

DBX stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,654. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

