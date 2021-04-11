Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $177.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.20. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $102.80 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.