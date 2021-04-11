Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $83.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

