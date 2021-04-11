ChainX (PCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.42 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $114.42 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $14.82 or 0.00024638 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.00737053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,183.58 or 1.00087213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.58 or 0.00802545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00018443 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

