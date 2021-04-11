Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,435 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HIBB stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

