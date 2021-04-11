Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,586,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMB opened at $109.58 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.