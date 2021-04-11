Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

