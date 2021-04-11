Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

