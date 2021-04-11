China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CR Power) is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Power; Renewable Energy; and Coal Mining. Thermal Power is CR Power’s strategic development priority, focusing on developing large-scale coastal thermal power plants, heat and power cogeneration plants, and coal-electricity integration projects. CR Power maintains the position of an industry leader as it continuously improves energy utilization efficiency and reduces emission. Renewable Energy segment is engaged in wind power generation, hydroelectric power generation and photovoltaic power generation, as well as the sales of electricity. Coal Mining segment is engaged in the mining of coal mines, as well as the sales of coal. CR Power’s coal business, mainly located in Shanxi, Henan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and other provinces, produces, processes and also distributes high-quality coal resources. “

OTCMKTS:CRPJY opened at $19.92 on Thursday. China Resources Power has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.34.

