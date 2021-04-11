Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,531.27.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CMG stock opened at $1,531.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $728.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,436.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,374.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

