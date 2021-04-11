Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHRRF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHRRF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.