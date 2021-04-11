Chromia (CHR) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $147.65 million and $41.04 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00618862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.