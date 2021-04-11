CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $8.63 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 683,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,061,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 902,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.