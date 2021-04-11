Citigroup Inc. Buys 520 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 266.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

