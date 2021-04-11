Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,072 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 97,029 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Peabody Energy by 292.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 157,182 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $326.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

