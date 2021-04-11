Citigroup Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.