Civitas (CIV) Price Up 45.6% Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $96,165.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001619 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,027,540 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars.

