Clash Token (SCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,651.00

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Clash Token has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $32,651.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clash Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clash Token has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clash Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling Clash Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clash Token directly using US dollars.

