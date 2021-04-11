Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.09.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.