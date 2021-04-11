Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

