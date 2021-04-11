Colfax Co. (CFXA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 on April 15th

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of CFXA stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

