Colfax Co. (CFXA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 on April 15th

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of CFXA stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21.
About Colfax
