Comparing ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and National American University’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.07 -$17.56 million N/A N/A National American University $37.26 million 0.09 -$25.09 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National American University.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and National American University’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% National American University N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of National American University shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and National American University, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National American University beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

