Comparing SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 7.38% 10.62% 4.15% SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SOC Telemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.58 billion 1.12 $1.34 billion $2.53 14.86 SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 9 7 0 2.35 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.74%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats SOC Telemed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and systems for water treatment; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,092 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

