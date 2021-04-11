Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ (CNST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of CNST opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 230,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

