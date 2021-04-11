Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $207.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $168.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $965.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000 over the last 90 days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 205,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,553. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.