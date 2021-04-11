Contrasting Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anworth Mortgage Asset and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset 0 1 0 0 2.00 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33

Anworth Mortgage Asset currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.50%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Profitability

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset N/A 9.09% 0.88% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14%

Volatility & Risk

Anworth Mortgage Asset has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset $76.64 million 3.86 -$55.42 million N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.77 $52.50 million $1.76 13.51

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Anworth Mortgage Asset on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities that are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

