Contrasting Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Immatics alerts:

This table compares Immatics and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics N/A -1,105.30% -37.06% Arko N/A N/A N/A

Immatics has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immatics and Arko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A Arko N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Immatics and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arko 0 0 2 1 3.33

Immatics presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.79%. Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Immatics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immatics is more favorable than Arko.

Summary

Arko beats Immatics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.