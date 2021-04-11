Contrasting Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Learning Tree International and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zovio has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 129.66%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Risk and Volatility

Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Learning Tree International and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.15 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Zovio $417.80 million 0.30 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -8.11

Learning Tree International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio.

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zovio beats Learning Tree International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

