Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,740 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

