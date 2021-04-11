CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. The company has a market cap of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

