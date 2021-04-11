Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Shares Rise by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 13.8% in the month of February. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $363.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $3,765,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,012.8% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.