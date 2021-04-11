CoTrader (COT) One Day Volume Hits $178,442.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $178,442.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

