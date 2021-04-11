CoTrader Market Capitalization Achieves $10.16 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $123,429.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00609395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031768 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

