Credit Suisse AG Buys 160,083 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 1,599.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MannKind were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 747,580 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MannKind by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130,090 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 119,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.