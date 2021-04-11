Credit Suisse AG Has $497,000 Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 90.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

