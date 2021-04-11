Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of City Office REIT worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,087.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

