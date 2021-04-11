Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 247.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

