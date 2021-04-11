Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of The Manitowoc worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 62.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $146,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

NYSE:MTW opened at $20.64 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a PE ratio of -60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

