Credit Suisse Group Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $290.00

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

Shares of SQ opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.12. Square has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,272,260 shares of company stock worth $293,270,936. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

The Fly

