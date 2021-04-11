CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $265.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.84.

Shares of CRWD opened at $202.68 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

